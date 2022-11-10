Notable Thursday Option Activity: SAVA, DOCU, VSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 6,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 630,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 28,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 6,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 697,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,400 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, DOCU options, or VSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Latest 13F Filings
SCHN Historical Stock Prices
CWB Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.