Notable Thursday Option Activity: SAVA, DOCU, VSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 6,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 630,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 28,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 6,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 697,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,400 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, DOCU options, or VSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

