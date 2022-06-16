Notable Thursday Option Activity: SATS, LMT, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total volume of 2,264 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 226,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.8% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 8,020 contracts, representing approximately 802,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 5,697 contracts, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

