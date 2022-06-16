Notable Thursday Option Activity: SATS, LMT, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total volume of 2,264 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 226,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.8% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 8,020 contracts, representing approximately 802,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 5,697 contracts, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SATS options, LMT options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.