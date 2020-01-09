Notable Thursday Option Activity: SAIL, VSAT, ELAN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SAIL), where a total volume of 4,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 437,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of SAIL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,700 underlying shares of SAIL. Below is a chart showing SAIL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

ViaSat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 1,352 contracts, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) saw options trading volume of 18,870 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of ELAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 9,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,100 underlying shares of ELAN. Below is a chart showing ELAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

