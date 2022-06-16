Notable Thursday Option Activity: RVLV, ENTG, CCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV), where a total volume of 5,351 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 535,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) saw options trading volume of 4,897 contracts, representing approximately 489,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 190,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 25,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
