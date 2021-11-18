Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: RTX, CTLT, ANET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total volume of 51,147 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.4% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 30,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) options are showing a volume of 8,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 814,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of CTLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of CTLT. Below is a chart showing CTLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 5,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 573,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 685,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular