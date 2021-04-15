Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: RPAI, FFBC, SPWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Retail Properties of America Inc (Symbol: RPAI), where a total volume of 5,112 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 511,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of RPAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of RPAI. Below is a chart showing RPAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC) saw options trading volume of 1,800 contracts, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of FFBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,400 underlying shares of FFBC. Below is a chart showing FFBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 16,680 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,100 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

