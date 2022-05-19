Notable Thursday Option Activity: ROST, AZO, DLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), where a total volume of 35,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.5% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,800 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,958 contracts, representing approximately 195,800 underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2250 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 19,436 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

