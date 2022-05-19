Notable Thursday Option Activity: ROST, AZO, DLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), where a total volume of 35,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.5% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,800 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,958 contracts, representing approximately 195,800 underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2250 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 19,436 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROST options, AZO options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.