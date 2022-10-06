Notable Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, KMX, JWN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 42,653 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,800 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 13,428 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 32,792 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 8,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,000 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
