Notable Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, CGEM, CPRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 63,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Cullinan Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGEM) saw options trading volume of 1,571 contracts, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares or approximately 73% of CGEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of CGEM. Below is a chart showing CGEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 14,317 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, CGEM options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.