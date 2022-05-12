Notable Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, CGEM, CPRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 63,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Cullinan Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGEM) saw options trading volume of 1,571 contracts, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares or approximately 73% of CGEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of CGEM. Below is a chart showing CGEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 14,317 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

