Notable Thursday Option Activity: RLI, LGIH, MRVL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI), where a total volume of 1,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 131,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of RLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of RLI. Below is a chart showing RLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) saw options trading volume of 1,722 contracts, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 49,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RLI options, LGIH options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.