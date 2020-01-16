Markets
RLI

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RLI, LGIH, MRVL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI), where a total volume of 1,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 131,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of RLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of RLI. Below is a chart showing RLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) saw options trading volume of 1,722 contracts, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 49,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RLI options, LGIH options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RLI LGIH MRVL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular