Notable Thursday Option Activity: RL, MRTX, TYL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 6,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 667,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,100 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) options are showing a volume of 2,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 239,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) options are showing a volume of 1,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of TYL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of TYL. Below is a chart showing TYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RL options, MRTX options, or TYL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

