Notable Thursday Option Activity: RH, KSS, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 3,072 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 307,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 26,020 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,500 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 24,469 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 3,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

