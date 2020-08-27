Markets
RH

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RH, IMAX, ADBE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 8,914 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 891,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 216.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 2,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 13,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.5% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,800 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 40,719 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 162.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RH options, IMAX options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RH IMAX ADBE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular