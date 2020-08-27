Notable Thursday Option Activity: RH, IMAX, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 8,914 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 891,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 216.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 2,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 13,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.5% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,800 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 40,719 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 162.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, IMAX options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

