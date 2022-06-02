Notable Thursday Option Activity: RH, AAPL, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 10,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 109.0 million underlying shares or approximately 96.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 110,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 597,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 48,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RH options, AAPL options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.