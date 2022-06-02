Notable Thursday Option Activity: RH, AAPL, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 10,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 109.0 million underlying shares or approximately 96.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 110,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 597,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 48,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

