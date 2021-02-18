Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: RGR, BILL, GVA

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR), where a total of 1,894 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 189,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.5% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 264,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,900 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 12,393 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,000 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA) options are showing a volume of 2,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of GVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,600 underlying shares of GVA. Below is a chart showing GVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

