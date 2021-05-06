Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: REGN, VIAC, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 6,370 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 637,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.5% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) options are showing a volume of 229,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 14,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 86,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 10,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

