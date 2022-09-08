Notable Thursday Option Activity: REGN, MET, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 5,080 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 502,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $705 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:
MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 28,587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 26,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 62,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REGN options, MET options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.