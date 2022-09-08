Notable Thursday Option Activity: REGN, MET, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 5,080 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 502,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $705 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 28,587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 26,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 62,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

