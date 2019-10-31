Markets
REGN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: REGN, IRM, CI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 2,942 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 655,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 7,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 785,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,800 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 8,349 contracts, representing approximately 834,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, IRM options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN IRM CI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular