Notable Thursday Option Activity: REGN, IRM, CI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 2,942 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 655,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 7,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 785,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,800 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 8,349 contracts, representing approximately 834,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, IRM options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

