Notable Thursday Option Activity: RDFN, ELY, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN), where a total volume of 17,148 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) options are showing a volume of 17,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.1% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,600 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 33,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

