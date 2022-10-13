Notable Thursday Option Activity: RCL, NET, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 40,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 19,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 3,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,400 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 3,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,700 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, NET options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.