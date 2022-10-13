Notable Thursday Option Activity: RCL, NET, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 40,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 19,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 3,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,400 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 3,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,700 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

