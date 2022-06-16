Notable Thursday Option Activity: RCL, KBH, OPRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 101,073 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 28,957 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 158.1% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 11,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) saw options trading volume of 2,101 contracts, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares or approximately 151.6% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, KBH options, or OPRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

