Notable Thursday Option Activity: RBBN, NVDA, OKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ribbon Communications Inc (Symbol: RBBN), where a total volume of 6,206 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 620,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.3% of RBBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of RBBN. Below is a chart showing RBBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 121,546 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 139.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $615 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 8,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,900 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

And ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) saw options trading volume of 32,815 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 128.8% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

