Notable Thursday Option Activity: RAMP, NFLX, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP), where a total of 8,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 852,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 226.2% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 376,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,400 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 62,862 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 212.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RAMP options, NFLX options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

