Notable Thursday Option Activity: RAD, UIS, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD), where a total of 15,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Unisys Corp (Symbol: UIS) saw options trading volume of 2,909 contracts, representing approximately 290,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of UIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of UIS. Below is a chart showing UIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 14,513 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RAD options, UIS options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

