Notable Thursday Option Activity: RAD, UIS, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD), where a total of 15,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Unisys Corp (Symbol: UIS) saw options trading volume of 2,909 contracts, representing approximately 290,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of UIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of UIS. Below is a chart showing UIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 14,513 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RAD options, UIS options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

