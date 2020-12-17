Notable Thursday Option Activity: RAD, MDB, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD), where a total of 126,831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 289.6% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 18,738 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 171.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 6,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 653,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

