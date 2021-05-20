Notable Thursday Option Activity: R, WDAY, IP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total of 2,624 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 262,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month of 537,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 7,429 contracts, representing approximately 742,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,300 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) options are showing a volume of 12,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,400 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for R options, WDAY options, or IP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

