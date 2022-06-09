Notable Thursday Option Activity: QTWO, UPST, MNTV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO), where a total of 8,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 809,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of QTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 883,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of QTWO. Below is a chart showing QTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 103,501 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 13,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) saw options trading volume of 11,905 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QTWO options, UPST options, or MNTV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.