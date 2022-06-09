Notable Thursday Option Activity: QTWO, UPST, MNTV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO), where a total of 8,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 809,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of QTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 883,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of QTWO. Below is a chart showing QTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 103,501 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 13,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) saw options trading volume of 11,905 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QTWO options, UPST options, or MNTV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

