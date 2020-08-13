Notable Thursday Option Activity: QGEN, AKAM, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN), where a total of 8,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 819,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 6,421 contracts, representing approximately 642,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 3,445 contracts, representing approximately 344,500 underlying shares or approximately 44% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 782,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QGEN options, AKAM options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

