Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, VMW, SPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 85,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 7,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 12,326 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) options are showing a volume of 13,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,500 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

