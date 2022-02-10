Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, VMW, SPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 85,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 7,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 12,326 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) options are showing a volume of 13,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,500 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, VMW options, or SPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.