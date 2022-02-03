Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, TMUS, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 300,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 261.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 29,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 42,289 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 3,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,300 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 22,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 2,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:
