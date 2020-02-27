Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, GPN, RNST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 66,055 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 6,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 11,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 10,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST) options are showing a volume of 1,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of RNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of RNST. Below is a chart showing RNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

