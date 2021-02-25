Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, CLF, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 65,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 2,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 90,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,900 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 10,050 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, CLF options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

