Markets
QCOM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, CLF, SPOT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 65,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 2,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 90,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,900 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 10,050 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, CLF options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOM CLF SPOT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest