Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, AMD, EMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 58,857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 296,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 17,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) saw options trading volume of 12,800 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of EMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,700 underlying shares of EMR. Below is a chart showing EMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

