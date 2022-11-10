Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, KMX, RTX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 88,606 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 14,203 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 26,919 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,300 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, KMX options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.