Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, DXC, CEVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 35,775 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 2,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 11,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,100 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) options are showing a volume of 684 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 68,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of CEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 140,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of CEVA. Below is a chart showing CEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

