Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, ADSK, TJX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 46,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 5,529 contracts, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 31,345 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,200 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, ADSK options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.