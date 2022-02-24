Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, AA, SAVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 199,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 5,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 47,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 8,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 10,765 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,400 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
