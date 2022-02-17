Notable Thursday Option Activity: PXD, HAS, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD), where a total volume of 13,657 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 6,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 653,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 38,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,600 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
