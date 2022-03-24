Notable Thursday Option Activity: PVH, CF, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total volume of 8,813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 881,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 32,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 8,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,100 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 88,864 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

