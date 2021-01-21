Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PTON, EDIT, LL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 51,108 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 4,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,400 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) saw options trading volume of 18,577 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) options are showing a volume of 2,255 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular