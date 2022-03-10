Notable Thursday Option Activity: PTLO, ABBV, UI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Portillos Inc - Class A (Symbol: PTLO), where a total of 2,919 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 291,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of PTLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 684,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of PTLO. Below is a chart showing PTLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 33,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,200 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) options are showing a volume of 507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
