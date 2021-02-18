Notable Thursday Option Activity: PSX, EAR, KHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total of 29,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.9% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,200 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Eargo Inc (Symbol: EAR) options are showing a volume of 3,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 311,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.7% of EAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of EAR. Below is a chart showing EAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 74,809 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 102.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,300 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

