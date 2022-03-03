Notable Thursday Option Activity: PSTG, BOX, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG), where a total of 17,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,900 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) options are showing a volume of 7,956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 795,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,100 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 93,073 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 6,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PSTG options, BOX options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.