Notable Thursday Option Activity: PSTG, BOX, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG), where a total of 17,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,900 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) options are showing a volume of 7,956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 795,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,100 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 93,073 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 6,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PSTG options, BOX options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.