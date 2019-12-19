Notable Thursday Option Activity: PRTK, VIAC, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PRTK), where a total of 3,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 342,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of PRTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 496,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,600 underlying shares of PRTK. Below is a chart showing PRTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 27,092 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 13,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 139,346 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 13,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRTK options, VIAC options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.