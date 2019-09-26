Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PRGS, NWL, WDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), where a total of 1,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 249,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,900 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) saw options trading volume of 19,442 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 7,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,500 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 18,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

