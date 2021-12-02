Markets
POST

Notable Thursday Option Activity: POST, OMER, RRX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST), where a total of 2,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 375,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,400 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) options are showing a volume of 5,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 730,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,500 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) options are showing a volume of 2,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for POST options, OMER options, or RRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

POST OMER RRX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular