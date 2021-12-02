Notable Thursday Option Activity: POST, OMER, RRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST), where a total of 2,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 375,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,400 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) options are showing a volume of 5,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 730,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,500 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) options are showing a volume of 2,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

