Notable Thursday Option Activity: POOL, JNJ, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total of 3,883 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 388,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.2% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 278,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,600 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 69,192 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 93.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 14,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 62,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 6,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for POOL options, JNJ options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

