Markets
PNC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PNC, BLK, MU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 68,699 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 388.3% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,930 contracts, representing approximately 493,000 underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 504,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,400 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 189,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 22,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PNC options, BLK options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PNC BLK MU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular