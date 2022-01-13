Notable Thursday Option Activity: PNC, BLK, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 68,699 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 388.3% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,930 contracts, representing approximately 493,000 underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 504,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,400 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 189,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 22,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PNC options, BLK options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
