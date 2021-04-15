Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLUG, EPR, RAMP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total volume of 307,849 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.3% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 31,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) options are showing a volume of 4,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 424,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) options are showing a volume of 5,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 696,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

