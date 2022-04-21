Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLTK, STLD, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK), where a total of 8,277 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 827,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,600 underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) saw options trading volume of 10,077 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,500 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 6,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

